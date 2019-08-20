Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined While Jana Partners Has Lowered by $114.52 Million Its Position

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.99% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 16,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 102,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 85,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 12.17M shares traded or 210.21% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yhb Investment Inc has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 19,912 shares. Earnest Prns has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Corsair Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 304,650 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 104,773 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Co has 3.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 771,689 shares. World Asset reported 0.01% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.33% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Argent Capital Management Limited owns 1.72% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.08 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma stated it has 0.15% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Three Peaks Cap Management accumulated 99,952 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Prudential accumulated 15,399 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 8.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 218,629 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $378.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,363 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM).