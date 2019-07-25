Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $3.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 4.96 million shares traded or 123.90% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 20,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,644 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 million, up from 187,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $194.73. About 936,513 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 0.04% or 50,060 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.27% or 345,324 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,788 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 2.78M shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com owns 8,624 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,090 shares. Martin Currie holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 87,992 shares. Smithbridge Asset De invested in 3.9% or 36,862 shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 152,283 were reported by Dana Inv Advsr. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 6,170 shares. Lau Assoc Lc has 24,142 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for EMEA Service Providers for Digital Grid Enablement – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.