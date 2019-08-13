Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) by $30.17 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Has Boosted by $5.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 1549% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 46,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 49,470 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.19. About 56,408 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 437,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.79M, down from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 70,849 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Harley-Davidson and Fox Factory – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cummins (CMI) to Develop Diesel-Based Powertrains With Isuzu – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lear (LEA) to Acquire Xevo to Expand Connectivity Offerings – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto (AAP) Rides On Store Openings Amid Expense Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33,063 shares to 205,008 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 23,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Soln (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 20,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 15,968 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 66,591 are held by Axa. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 34,808 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.55% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Us Commercial Bank De owns 88,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 31,102 shares. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 33 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 35,373 shares to 176,074 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 515,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EdTech: Smarter And Smarter – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Denver Post Names Bright Horizons a 2019 Top Workplace – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.05% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 13,505 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp reported 74,525 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.12% or 49,470 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Chilton Company Ltd Llc reported 4,865 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,965 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 65,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Incorporated holds 178,059 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,920 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.06% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).