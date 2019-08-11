Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Autohome (ATHM) as Share Value Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 47,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 803,792 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.92M, up from 756,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 10.30M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08B, down from 12.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 688,873 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 10,369 shares to 196,013 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 48,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,070 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60 million for 18.58 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) by 13,006 shares to 141,389 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).