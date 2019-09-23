Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed By $1.79 Million Its Abb LTD (ABB) Holding; Rush Enterprises – Class A (RUSHA) Shorts Down By 0.12%

Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. RUSHA’s SI was 423,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 424,100 shares previously. With 171,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s short sellers to cover RUSHA’s short positions. The SI to Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A’s float is 1.52%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 90,559 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 99.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 105,461 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 116 shares with $2,000 value, down from 105,577 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $43.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 788,190 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 6,476 shares to 10,762 valued at $682,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,923 shares and now owns 10,105 shares. Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was raised too.