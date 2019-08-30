Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake in Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Robotti Robert Stake in Radnet (RDNT) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 249,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 239,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Phil Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 323,356 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 10/03/2018 – CLINICAL TRIAL FINDS PHILIPS’ INSTANT WAVE-FREE RATIO (IFR) MORE COST-EFFECTIVE THAN FRACTIONAL FLOW RESERVE (FFR) IN THE GUIDANCE OF PERCUTANEOUS CORONARY INTERVENTION (PCI) FOR HEART DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ISSUE OF EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 (CORRECTS; 27/03/2018 – Philips continues to change the face of sleep apnea with latest addition to the DreamWear family; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA UP FROM € 254 MILLION TO € 265 MILLION* (+4.3%); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity TF PET/CT, Model No. 882442 Product Usage: The device is an integrated; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 180,341 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM) by 1.27 million shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Specialized (VNQ).

