Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake In Fair Isaac (FICO) Was Upped; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Position by $688,432 as Market Valuation Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Inc (FICO) by 135.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 42,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, up from 31,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $344.54. About 210,682 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 81,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 91,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 4.21 million shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,158 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $29.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd reported 29,382 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest reported 106,433 shares stake. Waverton Inv Limited reported 0.17% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 31,182 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 92,501 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Co holds 10,198 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru reported 0.46% stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 288,898 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 40,668 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 36,825 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr invested in 0.36% or 40,257 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 9,432 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Morgan Stanley reported 5.16 million shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 24.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 572,784 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $178.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Out by 117,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity. Shares for $1.18 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 were accumulated by Signaturefd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 32,542 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 28,600 shares. Profit Investment Management Ltd holds 14,500 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 119,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 5,122 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 25,329 shares. 1,657 were reported by Ww Asset. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 45,401 shares. 4,463 were accumulated by Automobile Association. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 600 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 3,007 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has 2,494 shares.