Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Position in Msci (MSCI) by $8.05 Million; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 73,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 457,110 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 40,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 494,591 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.35 million, up from 453,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 470,726 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure to sell operating renewables businesses – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Notes Due 2019 – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 29,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Publishing Co by 35,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.9% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Co reported 8,015 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 15,213 shares. Opus Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.31% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 970,855 shares. Punch Assocs Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stephens Ar holds 146,000 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 78,079 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 72,249 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 6,523 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Knott David M accumulated 175,900 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 14,281 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 462,813 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,653 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 71,099 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Earnest Partners Lc invested in 54 shares. Moreover, Artisan Partners LP has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 156,748 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 2.79% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Prelude Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hillhouse Cap has invested 1.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.93% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 15,812 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 51,145 shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,175 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,302 shares. 250,665 are held by Korea Invest. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.77M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 16,121 shares.