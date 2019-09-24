Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) Stake by $7.47 Million; As Disney Com Stock (DIS) Stock Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Holding by $1.05 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 51,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 141,417 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 89,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 340,385 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 5.73 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 31,620 shares to 126,033 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,136 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

