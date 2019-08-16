Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Position in Progressive (PGR) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Has Lowered by $324,370 as Stock Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 37,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 148,185 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 110,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.92 million shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 923,663 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 182,761 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $283.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 480,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 163,412 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcf Limited invested in 500 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 29,183 shares. Ipswich Mgmt stated it has 1.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,410 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 21,918 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,760 shares. Counselors Incorporated invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Us Commercial Bank De has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 109,509 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 46.67M shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 65,248 were accumulated by Horizon Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.83M shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 148,661 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 4,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pacific Global Invest invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 430,610 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0.03% stake. Franklin accumulated 46,969 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 265 shares. Moreover, Blackstone Gp LP has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 50,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 14,946 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 200,367 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fjarde Ap reported 35,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Advent Int Ma has invested 31.52% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, American Interest Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 9,607 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 32,915 shares stake.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 49.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.