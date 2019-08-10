Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Position in Omega Flex (OFLX) Cut by $12.35 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Cut by $365,728 Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omega Flex (OFLX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 164,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.91 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omega Flex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 2,752 shares traded. Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) has declined 17.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OFLX News: 10/04/2018 Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, SHR WAS $0.41; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Flex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFLX); 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex, Inc., Announces 1st Qtr. 2018 Earnings; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 0.24% or 16,585 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & has 987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,914 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Epoch Invest Inc has 0.82% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hollencrest Capital invested in 103,063 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 17,470 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust Communication has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fcg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Field And Main Financial Bank owns 5,554 shares. 661,041 were reported by Crawford Invest Counsel. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp reported 7,739 shares. 290,086 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 6,134 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Strategic Financial Svcs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,280 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 7,998 shares to 13,492 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold OFLX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 5.95% less from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 37,772 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 4,039 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) for 742 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) for 53,285 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc accumulated 0% or 16,665 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 16,465 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) for 430 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Cim Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,714 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.01% or 302,377 shares. 2,000 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. California State Teachers Retirement reported 4,503 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 7,806 shares to 83,706 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

