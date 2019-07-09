Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Position in Cdw (CDW) Cut as Market Value Rose; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.12 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 220,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 574,529 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 844,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.33 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.56 million, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 631,448 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.68 million for 24.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 28,994 shares to 357,386 shares, valued at $105.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh (NYSE:CRH) by 31,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $7.42 million activity. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million was made by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of stock. 10,000 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. The insider ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73M for 19.03 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 515 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Renaissance Gru Ltd invested in 331,300 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 195,440 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,755 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1.39 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 458,379 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brant Point Ltd Liability Company reported 1.02% stake. Financial Corporation holds 0% or 37 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com stated it has 293 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,862 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.05% or 1.62M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 3,625 shares.