Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Position in Aaon (AAON) Decreased by $16.84 Million as Shares Rose; Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) as Share Value Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 23,476 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 366,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.68 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 55,955 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AAON, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Hosts ASHRAE President at Norm Asbjornson Innovation Center Laboratory – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solid Growth Prospects for Air Conditioner and Heating Industry – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AAON Announces Retirement of Jack Short from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,134 shares to 13,934 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 25,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AAON’s profit will be $16.16M for 41.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Group Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 325,794 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 58,223 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,527 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,224 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 79,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 13,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 73 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,540 shares stake. Moreover, Shine Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Invesco Limited reported 77,361 shares. 6,389 are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,195 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 21,950 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Panagora Asset Inc invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Llc holds 303,182 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0% or 17,245 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 60,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Awm has invested 0.08% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 1.87 million shares stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 94,335 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 14,839 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 40,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 55,899 shares.