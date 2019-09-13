Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Maintains Stake in Aptargroup (ATR); Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Value Rose While Hartline Investment Lowered by $655,720 Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 245,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 878,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.28 million, up from 633,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 243,294 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 23,076 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 26,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 2.64M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 3,040 shares to 226,797 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,223 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability has 5,120 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.1% or 25,360 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Albert D Mason reported 16,240 shares stake. 6,262 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. 25,767 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. 30 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Ltd. Bokf Na reported 13,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De accumulated 395,274 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.03% or 29,309 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 40,600 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3,801 shares. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 407,162 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 5,000 shares.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greystone Managed Incorporated stated it has 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 1.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). D L Carlson Inc invested in 0.11% or 2,150 shares. Quantum Management holds 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,021 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 6,117 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Essex Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 172 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 477,672 shares. Tru Inv Advisors holds 1.09% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,095 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 5,734 shares. Hightower Tru Lta owns 35,274 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Incorporated Lc holds 1,075 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 1,968 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.