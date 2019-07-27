Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake By $53.78 Million; Tobam Lowered Its Bristol (BMY) Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 218,629 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 1.54 million shares with $378.26 million value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs now has $13.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $347.94. About 478,032 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess

Tobam decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 49.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 284,791 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Tobam holds 291,314 shares with $13.90M value, down from 576,105 last quarter. Bristol now has $74.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.79 million activity. Shares for $687,181 were sold by Steinhardt John. GOMACH DAVID G sold $687,850 worth of stock. 20,000 shares were sold by McVey Richard M, worth $4.42 million on Friday, February 8.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 3,304 shares to 34,986 valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 48,515 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 1.41M shares. Century Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 170 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 6,866 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Brinker reported 9,055 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc holds 2,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 4,645 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 93,147 shares. 10,000 are held by Agf Invests Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 40,539 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 50 shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 2,725 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Tobam increased Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) stake by 444,024 shares to 1.12 million valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adr stake by 16,516 shares and now owns 40,901 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

