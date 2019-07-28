Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Its Manhattan Assocs In (MANH) Holding by $16.97 Million; Share Value Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Position in Rpm International Delaware (RPM) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs In (MANH) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 308,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 951,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.43 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 890,318 shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc Delaware (RPM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 16,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 439,138 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, up from 422,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 165,072 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,504 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 96,842 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Westfield Capital Lp accumulated 556,371 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.03 million shares. Leavell Inv Incorporated has invested 0.09% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.22% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 210,125 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd has 14,529 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 204 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 223,773 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 7,020 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 404 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 6.74 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3,468 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.28M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 189,472 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 643,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 28,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Carlson Lp holds 0.03% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 33,633 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 166 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 3,156 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,467 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 5,656 shares.