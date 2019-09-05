Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lifted Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Stake By $393,588

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 53.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,933 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 9,476 shares with $344,000 value, down from 20,409 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 126,047 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 110,905 shares as Signature Bank Ny (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 636,600 shares with $81.53M value, up from 525,695 last quarter. Signature Bank Ny now has $6.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 22,412 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.00 million for 24.27 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 19.98% above currents $115.85 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley.

