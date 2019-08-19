Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lifted Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake by $12.70 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $647,702 as Stock Price Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 270,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.56M, up from 834,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 289,359 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 17.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 49,108 shares to 12,109 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 10,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,520 shares, and cut its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (NASDAQ:CHEF).

