Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increases Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI); Suncoast Equity Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Increased by $353,997 as Share Price Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 4.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 8,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 59,769 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 51,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $592.16. About 63,926 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott has 50,610 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Shapiro Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 719,027 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 26,898 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, One Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overbrook Mgmt Corp invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Advsrs Lc stated it has 869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% or 2,313 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Co invested in 0.7% or 6,004 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 0.2% stake. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 4.18% or 218,386 shares. Moreover, Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 292,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 257 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 96,414 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability owns 161,368 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 982 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 1,981 shares. Lone Pine Limited Com has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.34% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 17,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers owns 800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc holds 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 12,249 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 5,289 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,059 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Specialized (VNQ) by 23,888 shares to 235,174 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 71,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).