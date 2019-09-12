Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Core Laboratories (CLB) Stake; LASSONDE INDS CL A ORDINARY SHARES (LSDAF) Shorts Lowered By 81.13%

LASSONDE INDS INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. LSDAF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 5,300 shares previously. It closed at $135.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Core Laboratories (CLB) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Core Laboratories now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 30.52% above currents $46.99 stock price. Core Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLB in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CLB in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) stake by 3.15M shares to 1.77 million valued at $80.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) stake by 54,915 shares and now owns 434,719 shares. Ishares (IWD) was reduced too.

