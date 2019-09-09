Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Holding; Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Exponent (EXPO) as Share Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 144,854 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 49,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 349,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.82M, up from 300,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 318,405 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd owns 173,043 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated invested in 571,426 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Btim Corporation holds 0.29% or 144,740 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 93,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Charles Schwab invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,500 shares. Opus Point Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 2,112 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 57,611 shares. 84,283 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Labs Has A Great, Long-Term Story To Tell – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Is Well-Positioned For 2019, So Just Stay Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IVV) by 2,586 shares to 84,045 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity (VSS) by 71,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,421 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.15M for 52.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 113,800 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 49,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ToughBuilt to Exhibit at Expo Nacional Ferretera September 5th through September 7th – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Exponent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AVX is Showcasing Cutting-Edge Component Solutions at The Battery Show 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exponent Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.01% or 96,444 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 32,842 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,142 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,675 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Hillsdale Investment holds 51,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 50,000 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Sterling Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,829 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 338 shares. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 144,000 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).