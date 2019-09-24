Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $836,594; Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Capital International LTD Has Increased Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 38,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.86 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 92,710 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 49,046 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,282 shares to 206,362 shares, valued at $38.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (USFR) by 106,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,614 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

