Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased By $441,040 Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake; Heska (HSKA) Shorts Raised By 1.97%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 11,026 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 271,637 shares with $11.02 million value, up from 260,611 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $170.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 626,126 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC executive sentenced to two years for foreign exchange scheme; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Net $3.09B; 19/03/2018 – HSBC to Issue up to US$1.925 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – BNS Payments: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG PWTN.S : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 129 FROM SFR 123; 15/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – HSBC HEAD OF GOVT AFFAIRS SHERARD COWPER-COLES SPEAKS AT FORUM

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) had an increase of 1.97% in short interest. HSKA’s SI was 558,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.97% from 547,400 shares previously. With 49,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s short sellers to cover HSKA’s short positions. The SI to Heska Corporation’s float is 8.15%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 41,147 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heska Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSKA); 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 02/05/2018 – Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 5,603 shares to 7,363 valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Dominion Fght (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 572,331 shares and now owns 3.04 million shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Jpmorgan Chase & has 1,646 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). 13,844 were reported by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 38,994 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Invesco Limited has 76,710 shares. Moreover, Blackhill Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 700 shares. 5,127 are owned by American International Group. 11,000 are owned by Teton Advsrs. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 34,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $629.28 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 144.47 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $2.81 million activity. NAPOLITANO JASON A had sold 7,500 shares worth $750,000 on Monday, February 4. Humphrey Scott also bought $73,790 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) on Thursday, May 30.