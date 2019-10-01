Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Decreased by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake by $1.67 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 139,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 113,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 252,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 3.36M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 23,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 511,937 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.10M, down from 535,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 1.69M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 384,626 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $319.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

