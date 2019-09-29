Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Position By $4.11 Million; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $754,392

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 49.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 5,547 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 5,553 shares with $757,000 value, down from 11,100 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $71.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 7.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 41,496 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 572,643 shares with $56.76M value, up from 531,147 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.94 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Beaten-Up Value Stocks on the Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is -0.28% below currents $109.05 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Monday, June 24. Telsey Advisory has “Hold” rating and $103 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,695 shares to 101,136 valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,282 shares and now owns 206,362 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Lp invested in 4,148 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc accumulated 1.54% or 36,142 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 30,400 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wade G W And holds 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 2,651 shares. Cim Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,744 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.45 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 44 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 37,000 shares. Sather Gru invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 6,681 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford Assocs stated it has 0.98% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 725 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 31,385 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 1.34% above currents $126.59 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 45,549 shares to 744,283 valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,040 shares and now owns 69,894 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.