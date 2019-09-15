Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $1.44 Million as Stock Value Rose; Masters Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C) by $70.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 22,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 453,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.65 million, up from 431,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 954,150 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 3,040 shares to 226,797 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) by 46,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.