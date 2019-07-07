Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Trimmed Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $3.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Parus Finance Uk LTD Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 75,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 350,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 3.13M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,450 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 825,995 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 334,023 shares. Harvest Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott & Selber Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,970 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability reported 79,960 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc holds 1.22% or 126,433 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,440 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 493,552 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 1.77% or 128,669 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 64,425 shares. Cornerstone holds 36,228 shares. Moreover, Longer Invs has 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,185 shares. Moreover, Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 6.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 164,173 are held by Greenleaf.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) by 141,138 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $65.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 23,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 857,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 2.95 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,208 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 5.99M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.11% or 378,672 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 153,001 shares. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 0.13% or 7,015 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.13M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 108,223 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 120,280 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 17,473 shares. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.71% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 810 shares. Donaldson Lc invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 46,606 shares or 1.12% of the stock.