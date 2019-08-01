Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Toro Co (TTC) by $37.25 Million as Shares Rose; Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 547,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.73M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 489,814 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Toro Company To Acquire Charles Machine Works For Underground Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toro declares $0.225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Toro Co (TTC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Toro Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toro: Great Start To 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TTC’s profit will be $78.77 million for 24.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 132,187 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc reported 0.68% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 313,628 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 14,757 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,255 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 24,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 4,427 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Coldstream Mgmt reported 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 840,641 shares. Fort LP holds 28,659 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 153,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 74,957 shares to 423,008 shares, valued at $77.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Inc (NYSE:FICO) by 42,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn holds 208,622 shares. Sachem Head Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 10.75% or 1.50 million shares. Coastline Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 76,371 shares. 575,511 are owned by Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Company has 133,527 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 835,978 shares. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 7.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 23.90 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei accumulated 2.02% or 5.09 million shares. Brinker Inc has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,878 shares. M Kraus owns 87,932 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 3.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.77M shares. Moreover, Green Square Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,024 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.