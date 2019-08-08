Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Trimmed Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) Position; Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) Shorts Raised By 41.37%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 14,567 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 117,489 shares with $14.41 million value, down from 132,056 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Grp now has $57.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 1.08 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had an increase of 41.37% in short interest. APU’s SI was 2.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.37% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 544,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 3.15%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 452,396 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 5,092 shares. Clean Yield owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 66,883 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 125,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Family Trust Co invested in 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,723 shares. Webster Bancorp N A owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 500 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,779 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 19,827 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.15% or 48,560 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co has invested 0.07% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.28% or 232,275 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% stake.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.64 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Laffer Investments, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,035 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Comm owns 15,366 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.09% or 8,343 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers has 20,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 22,155 shares. Middleton And Communications Ma holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 21,485 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kistler holds 6,094 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Maryland Capital Management has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). M&T Bancshares has 298,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Personal Advisors Corp accumulated 1,901 shares. Factory Mutual Co accumulated 216,400 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.