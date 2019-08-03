Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Cut by $413,696 Its Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53M, up from 960,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 780,732 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Comm Incorporated holds 244,142 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.55% or 290,456 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 26,449 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited holds 783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 32,570 shares. 13,297 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 29,935 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 160 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 20,774 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 282,157 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group has 828,810 shares. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 341,298 shares. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated owns 22,410 shares. Bb&T holds 109,609 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM) by 1.27M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $67.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Research Cr (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 252,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity (VSS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

