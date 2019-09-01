Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $384,515; Consolidated Investment Group Position In Equinix (EQIX) Was Has Upped

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 213,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 206,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,716 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Serv Inc holds 0.25% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 42,673 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 132,000 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 39,202 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. 1.22M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 27 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,016 shares. 6,955 are held by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 112,800 shares. 15,999 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. 4,202 were reported by Capital Ca. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 3,252 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 487 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 737,328 shares stake. Atlas Browninc accumulated 12,879 shares. 8,945 were accumulated by Ims Management. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 6,326 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Howland Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.95 million shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,027 shares. 11,755 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.25% or 573,050 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.19% or 15,261 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Point Prtn Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clark Cap Inc holds 35,471 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Accredited invested in 19,025 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).