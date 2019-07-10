Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) by $82.42 Million; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose While Violich Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 559,412 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 572,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439.61M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 304,517 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 17.17 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 42,739 shares to 121,575 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

