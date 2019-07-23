Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lifted Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) Position By $5.36 Million; American Home Mortgage Investment (AHH) Has 1.86 Sentiment

American Home Mortgage Investment Corp (AHH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 82 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced holdings in American Home Mortgage Investment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.45 million shares, up from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Home Mortgage Investment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 141,138 shares as Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 1.69M shares with $65.20M value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Re/Max Holdings now has $523.91M valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 606,429 shares traded or 169.48% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.12M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 48.16 P/E ratio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 516,411 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 61,615 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.42% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 56,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 160,431 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 19.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger David L. bought $4.47M worth of stock. $2.91 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares were bought by Liniger Gail A.. On Wednesday, June 12 Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 9,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased U S Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) stake by 87,668 shares to 1.30M valued at $136.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 513,964 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was reduced too.