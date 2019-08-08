Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lifted Its Winmark (WINA) Holding by $2.45 Million; Shares Declined; Water Island Capital Has Increased Its Position in U S G (USG) as Market Value Were Volatile

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Winmark Corp (WINA) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 13,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 141,389 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.66 million, up from 128,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Winmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 232 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 101.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 554,875 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) by 87,668 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $136.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 38,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,363 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold WINA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). California Employees Retirement holds 10,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0% or 727 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 43,761 shares stake. Lpl Llc has 0.01% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 13,785 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 288,532 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 2,263 shares. Captrust accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA).

More notable recent Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), The Stock That Slid 66% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive American Finance Trust’s (NASDAQ:AFIN) Share Price Down By 24%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.