Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Increased Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $407,554 as Stock Price Declined; Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Its Bce (BCE) Holding as Shares Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 101.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18,819 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, up from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 335,836 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 345,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 278,030 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $307.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,223 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muhlenkamp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Curbstone Fin has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davenport And Company Lc owns 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,992 shares. Canal Insur Comm stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ohio-based Cap Ltd has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Inc reported 123,600 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.04% or 195,543 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 138,493 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 9,599 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 229,492 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 201,054 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Lc holds 19,861 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $640.56M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.