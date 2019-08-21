Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Increased Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding By $2.08 Million; Nokota Management LP Has Lowered By $17.26 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 17.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 13,241 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 90,690 shares with $14.27M value, up from 77,449 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $6.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 69,538 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Nokota Management Lp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 41.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 359,539 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $24.16M value, down from 859,539 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $198.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 3.35 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 14.53% above currents $45.02 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 15. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 1. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,605 shares to 3,079 valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse (VWO) stake by 8,012 shares and now owns 126,268 shares. Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluebird Bio has $194 highest and $122 lowest target. $165.40’s average target is 34.58% above currents $122.9 stock price. Bluebird Bio had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $131 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.