Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position by $53.78 Million; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 218,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.26M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $365.22. About 124,041 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Do Analysts Think About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Growth? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "MarketAxess Developing Live Order Book for Institutional Fixed Income Market – GlobeNewswire" on May 09, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 74.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 1.41 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 2,697 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Company reported 2,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 1,277 shares. Cleararc accumulated 969 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,162 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc owns 95 shares. Shine Advisory Serv reported 49 shares stake. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability has 192,352 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 38,577 shares to 267,217 shares, valued at $51.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 511,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).