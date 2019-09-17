Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Visa (V) Position by $1.25 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased National Health Investors (NHI) Stake by $2.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 399,514 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.34 million, down from 406,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $175.5. About 3.40M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 30,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 797,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, up from 766,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 58,828 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 607,265 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $46.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.81 million shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,720 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America accumulated 14,954 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 816,483 shares. 100,646 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Com. Millennium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 433,521 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 206,761 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 9,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Art Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,814 shares. Oberweis Asset invested 0.11% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 49,731 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 296,373 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $173.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 305,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Crp.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.