Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) Holding by $82.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 572,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439.61M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 490,307 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,369 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, up from 40,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104 were reported by Guardian Tru. Shell Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). London Of Virginia reported 772,377 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 23,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 126,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Raymond James & reported 92,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,823 were accumulated by Jefferies Group. Credit Agricole S A owns 14,422 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Llc holds 0% or 201 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 1% or 11,596 shares in its portfolio. King Luther invested in 0% or 3,200 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Com reported 16,439 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 420,544 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $95.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.60 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Associates invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 3,346 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,188 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 64,316 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.07% or 5,289 shares in its portfolio. 66,400 were accumulated by Prince Street Cap Management Llc. 950 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Co. Daiwa Securities Group owns 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,553 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 81,897 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. 92 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holding Corporation. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 631 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 506 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 168,392 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $333.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 358,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).