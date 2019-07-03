Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $3.78 Million as Stock Price Declined; Alibaba (BABA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lifted Stake by $402,038 as Shares Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 48,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 78,329 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Group IPO: Is it Coming to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alibaba a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Share Price Increased 288% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Laurie Havener Hunsicker, Most Award Winning Bank Analyst Ever, is Pounding the Table for the Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) – The Wall Street Transcript” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 109,648 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $206.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 462,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWO).