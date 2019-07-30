Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Share Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Position by $494,799

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 263,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.79 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 119,923 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Badger Meter Announces Executive Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Badger Meter Counters Flat Revenue With Higher Profitability – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever N.V. (UN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $936,466 activity. 5,854 shares were sold by JOHNSON RICHARD E, worth $346,276.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,614 shares to 32,161 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 23,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 857,192 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bksh (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). The Michigan-based Bluestein R H Co has invested 0.02% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 163,270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,619 shares. 10,882 are held by Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Pnc Serv Gp stated it has 20,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Dorsey Whitney Tru Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 11,635 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,464 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.