Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding by $313,824; Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake as Share Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 150,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 695,852 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 846,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 294,062 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 26,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 29,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: NOVARTIS TELLS CNBC PACTS WITH ESSENTIAL HAVE EXPIRED; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 11/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Gilenya to Novartis; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 162,468 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $27.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 82,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

