Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Hormel Foods (HRL) Position By $9.42 Million; Aramark (ARMK) SI Decreased By 10.27%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. ARMK’s SI was 11.01M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 12.27 million shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 3 days are for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s short sellers to cover ARMK’s short positions. The SI to Aramark’s float is 4.53%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 831,621 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 235,511 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 4,693 shares with $190,000 value, down from 240,204 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp now has $22.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 2.43 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%

Among 2 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is -0.56% below currents $42.74 stock price. Aramark had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, September 19 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Aramark shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,901 are held by Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 14,268 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Natixis accumulated 311,341 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P stated it has 0.06% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Tcw Gp accumulated 24,372 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 990 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,200 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 35,955 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Commerce Ma invested in 0.02% or 1.53 million shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 567 shares. Steinberg Asset Limited Company owns 16,525 shares.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 20.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Siteone Landscape stake by 146,065 shares to 3.12 million valued at $215.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ollies Bargain Out stake by 110,545 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Ark Etf Trust Ark was raised too.

