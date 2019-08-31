Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $3.64 Million; Stock Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Lumina Fund Management Has Increased Stake by $465,000

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 75,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 275,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 350,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 3.45M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Group Inc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Connable Office Incorporated reported 986 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 74,249 shares or 11.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 505 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 439,287 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 80 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 129,146 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity stated it has 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 9,742 shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.62% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 1.51% or 24,463 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv has invested 0.96% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 33,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ameritas Prns has 0.22% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Ltd reported 229 shares. First National Bank holds 0.31% or 41,196 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 34,812 shares. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 12,511 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.08% or 1.09M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 62,600 shares. Zacks Invest holds 1.24% or 1.20M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,363 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 100 shares. 3,102 were accumulated by Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 376,891 shares. Rockland invested in 17,095 shares. Valley National Advisers has 59,908 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability reported 810 shares. 9,674 are owned by Central Fincl Bank.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20,108 shares to 486,289 shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).