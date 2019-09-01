Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Rli (RLI) Position By $16.88 Million; HollyFrontier (HFC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Rli Corp (RLI) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 237,750 shares as Rli Corp (RLI)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 1.73 million shares with $123.94M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Rli Corp now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 104,365 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN bought 2,500 shares worth $124,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects holds 0.02% or 192 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 499 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 2.83 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 81,532 shares. 293,963 were reported by Citadel Advsrs. 4,956 are owned by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 66,026 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 54,093 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Profund Ltd Llc holds 6,235 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 15 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Co holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,308 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 17,399 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.35M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) stake by 41,283 shares to 340,853 valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) stake by 187,056 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,231 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 14,257 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 60,068 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 13,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 68,900 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 94,374 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 595 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,639 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,354 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,588 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,399 shares. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 12,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr owns 4,051 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlanta L L C invested in 385,935 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Angelina Michael E, worth $90,790.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.69 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.