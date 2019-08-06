Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Position in Badger Meter (BMI) by $14.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $88.30 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 263,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.79 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 166,674 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70 million, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 1.59 million shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPDATE — TEN, Ltd Announces Redemption of $50.0 Million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icahn Carl C holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 5.65 million shares. 10 were reported by Tompkins Fincl. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Franklin Res has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 67,942 shares. Private Mgmt reported 653,983 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,152 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Chicago Equity Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 10,105 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 75,177 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 9 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 85,623 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 188 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 53,929 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,619 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% stake. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 854,776 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 1.18 million shares. Asset Management One Comm Limited accumulated 8,400 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 96,795 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 191 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 59,780 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moody State Bank Division owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) by 5,607 shares to 60,558 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,724 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. Another trade for 5,854 shares valued at $346,276 was made by JOHNSON RICHARD E on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Badger Meter Inc (BMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2018. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Badger Meter lands significant municipal smart technology contracts – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.43 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.