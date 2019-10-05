Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) Stake by $11.20 Million; Gabelli Securities Raised American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) Stake by $644,850 as Stock Price Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 128,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 204,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 75,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 241.07% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) by 99.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 248,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 249,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Phil Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 404,799 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 09/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds to Partner with Local Meals on Wheels Feeding Agencies to Help Feed Seniors; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – RECONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Achieva 1.5T: 1) Nova (Dual), Model 781173, 2) Achieva 1.5T Initial Systems; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.0T; 1) Stellar Model 781102, 2) Pular Model 781103 Product Usage:; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS OFFERING LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG TO CONNECT SAMSUNG’S ARTIK SMART IOT PLATFORM TO PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – DURING AGM, ALL-CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.32 AND EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.00 TO BE PROPOSED

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Nio raising more cash amid cost-cutting campaign – Reuters” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Costco quarterly sales miss estimates amid fierce competition – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Cancels From Today’s B. Riley FBR Conf Amid Rumors, Analyst Says – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “GMâ€™s Revenue To Tighten Amid Global Auto Market Slowdown – Forbes” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Asian Equities Fall; Hong Kong Records Retail Sales Slump Amid Political Unrest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 175,034 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. 60,372 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.10M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.02% or 26,035 shares. Moreover, Kellner Capital Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 80,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 835,755 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp owns 201,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Invesco Ltd stated it has 6.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,386 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 758,371 shares. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 439,500 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.03% or 88,742 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 287,418 shares. Arclight Prtn Lc owns 15.39M shares or 95.65% of their US portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 39,068 shares to 11,632 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl B.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Periodic update on transaction details related to Philipsâ€™ share repurchases – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips spotlights integrated diagnostics in oncology at ASCO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.