Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $13.54 Million; Market Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Has Trimmed Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $2.10 Million as Shares Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 71,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.02M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 82,352 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 162,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 206,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 281,714 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates New York reported 62,700 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Johnson Financial stated it has 11,132 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 232,202 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kistler holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Com has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,583 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6.42 million shares. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 1.02M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 120,839 shares. Security National Tru Communication invested in 0.05% or 2,950 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 138,768 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $64.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 117,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).