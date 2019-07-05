Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Donaldson (DCI) Stake by $25.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $311.03. About 229,673 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 513,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.51M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 47,644 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 122,291 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital holds 55 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.49% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.18% stake. 1,000 were reported by Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 199 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 2,435 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.23% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 8,187 shares. Leuthold Limited Com invested in 0.72% or 12,973 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 126,300 shares. Virtu Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 936 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.18% stake.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $54.78 million activity. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L had sold 1,791 shares worth $734,310 on Thursday, January 10.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Investment Corp by 29,515 shares to 18,107 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,247 shares, and cut its stake in Guess (NYSE:GES).

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.41M for 20.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler LP has 0.54% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 601,485 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 146,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 185,645 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 24,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 77,256 shares. 409,093 were accumulated by Confluence Management Limited Liability Corp. Mairs Power accumulated 3.07% or 5.05 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co holds 19,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 194,318 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,501 shares in its portfolio. 21,249 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0% or 1,025 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 286 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 3,344 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,255 shares to 213,648 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) by 41,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

