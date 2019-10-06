Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) Holding; GENSCRIPT BIOTECH ORDINARY SHARES (GNNSF) Shorts Up By 1.91%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) stake by 25.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 768,021 shares as Old Dominion Fght (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 3.81 million shares with $569.08M value, up from 3.04M last quarter. Old Dominion Fght now has $13.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) had an increase of 1.91% in short interest. GNNSF’s SI was 934,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.91% from 916,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4670 days are for GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GNNSF)’s short sellers to cover GNNSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.87 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) stake by 278,030 shares to 2.32 million valued at $307.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 3,907 shares and now owns 202,172 shares. Lincoln Elec Hldgs (NASDAQ:LECO) was reduced too.

